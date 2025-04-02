BREAKING: Tribunal Gives Final Ruling In Edo Governorship Election Dispute

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed the case instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that the petitioners initially argued that the election was marred by non-compliance with the Electoral Act and over-voting, rendering the results invalid.

However, citing longstanding Supreme Court precedents, the tribunal held that while substantial non-compliance was demonstrated, the burden of proof rests solely with the petitioners(PDP, Ighodalo)—and cannot be shifted to the respondents(Okpebholo, APC).

Additionally, allegations that Okpebholo was not duly elected collapsed under scrutiny, with evidence failing to substantiate the claims.

Tribunal also held that failure to call polling units agents by the Petitioners (PDP, Asue) in respect of INEC forms tendered was fatal to their case and amounted to dumpling of documents on the Tribunal.