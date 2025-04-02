Another PDP Lawmaker Joins Labour Party In Abia

The lawmaker representing the Isiala Ngwa North constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Collins Ugochukwu, has defected to the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that this development further reduced the number of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers within the Abia State House of Assembly.

Ugochukwu’s transition to the LP was formally communicated in a letter he sent to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, on Wednesday, April 2.

During a plenary session of the Abia Assembly, the Speaker read the letter, which confirmed that the legislator is now affiliated with the LP.

This development follows closely on the heels of Lucky Nweke Johnson, the representative for Isuikwuato constituency, who left the PDP for the LP just a week ago, citing internal conflicts within his former party and the performance of Governor Alex Otti as his motivations.

Additionally, Rowland Dennis, who represents Isiala Ngwa South constituency, also defected from the PDP to the LP in February.

The recent defection of Collins Ugochukwu may pose a significant challenge for the PDP in the lead-up to the 2027 elections, as Isiala Ngwa North, the constituency he represents, is one of the key local government areas that influence the outcome of gubernatorial elections in Abia.