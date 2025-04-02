Edo Election Tribunal Set To Deliver Judgment On Ighodalo’s Petition

The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja is poised to deliver its much-anticipated judgment today in the case filed by Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the outcome of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had on March 3, 2025, reserved its verdict after both parties had adopted their final written addresses, marking a significant step toward the resolution of the contentious case.

Ighodalo and the PDP are contesting the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that the election was marred by irregularities and did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The petitioners claim that the election process violated key sections of the law, which they argue should invalidate the result.

To support their claims, the PDP presented 19 witnesses and tendered several documents during the course of the proceedings. Meanwhile, the APC, represented by its legal team, called four witnesses to testify in defense of the election outcome.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which supervised the election, did not present any witnesses during the tribunal sessions.

The judgment is expected to have significant political ramifications in Edo State, as it will determine whether Governor Okpebholo’s election will be upheld or nullified.