‘You Have Been Exposed’ – Harrysong Fires Back At Estranged Wife, Alexer

Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has claimed that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, is chasing clout online and lying against him.

Naija News reported that trouble started between the duo after Harrysong claimed that Alexer was unfaithful in their marriage and got pregnant for another man despite marrying her due to emotional blackmail.

He said he regrets marrying into his wife’s family, claiming that infidelity runs in their family as her mother, who has been married to seven men, still cheats.

Responding, Alexer, in a post via her Instagram page, debunked Harrysong’s claims and challenged him to produce evidence of cheating while their marriage lasted.

According to Alexer, her mother only remarried once after the death of her father, unlike Harrysong’s mum, who has six children out of wedlock for six different men.

She also claimed that Harrysong is a product of incest and bedwets but still adored him during their marriage.

Alexer said she is open to conducting DNA tests on their children to prove her innocence, adding Harrysong infected her with all kinds of sexually transmitted diseases except HIV and Hepatitis B.

In response, Harrysong described Alexer as an agent of darkness who has been exposed, and he is free from her.

In the post shared on his Instagram story, the singer wrote, “You have been exposed. Now I can get back to work. Keep chasing clout with your lies. You are but a content to blogs for the while. Agent of darkness. Am free from you for good in Jesus name Amem.”