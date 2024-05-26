My Ex-Wife Got Pregnant For Another Man A Year After I Stopped Sleeping With Her – Harrysong

Nigerian singer, Harrysong has said that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres Harry was pregnant for another man while they were still together.

The singer claimed that he married into a promiscuous family.

Harrysong said his ex-wife informed him that she was pregnant one year after he stopped sleeping with her, which made him realise that another man was responsible.

He made the claim during a recent Instagram live session.

Harrysong said, “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.

“My wife came to inform me that she was pregnant when I stopped sleeping with her for almost a year. She was pregnant for another man inside my marriage. The only thing I did was to ask her to return to her family. I needed time to get to know her because I didn’t know who she really is. I married her because people said she was a loyal, humble and God-fearing Christian.”

‘I Will Expose You’ – Harrysong Threatens Someone Who Used ‘Juju’ And ‘Witchcraft’ To Enter His Life

Meanwhile, Harrysong, has threatened to expose an unidentified person for tearing down his beautiful world.

Naija News reports that the ‘Samankwe’ crooner, in a post via his Instagram story, claimed that the person entered his peaceful life with ‘juju, charm and witchcraft’.

He questioned how much of a threat he was to their devilish kingdom, threatening to expose the person because the world deserves to know the truth.

He wrote, “You played me, forced yourself into my peaceful, beautifully and blessed world with your juju, charm and witchcraft, only to tear it down.

“Is that how much of a threat I am to your evil devilish kingdom? Jesus Christ. The world deserves to know the truth about you. I’ll expose you.”