‘Harrysong Is A Product Of Incest, Chronic Narcissist’ – Ex-wife, Alexer Hits Singer

Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Harrysong, has slammed him over accusations of infidelity during their marriage.

Naija News reported that Harrysong claimed that Alexer was unfaithful in their marriage and got pregnant for another man despite marrying her due to emotional blackmail.

He said he regrets marrying into his wife’s family, claiming that infidelity runs in their family as her mother, who has been married to seven men, still cheats.

Responding, Alexer, in a post via her Instagram page, debunked Harrysong’s claims and challenged him to produce evidence of cheating while their marriage lasted.

According to Alexer, her mother only remarried once after the death of her father, unlike Harrysong’s mum, who has six children out of wedlock for six different men.

She also claimed that Harrysong is a product of incest and bedwets but still adored him during their marriage.

Alexer said she is open to conducting DNA tests on their children to prove her innocence, adding Harrysong infected her with all kinds of sexually transmitted diseases except HIV and Hepatitis B.

She wrote: “Do you all know that Harrysong bed wets? Yes celebrity wey Dey piss for body.

“Oh so sorry to break it to u all. I also get to deal with this daily, while calling him my lord.

“You said I convinced you to get married to me? A 20 years old girl, convincing a full grown man to get married to her?

“Please make me understand, never knew I was married to a robot, Who couldn’t make decisions for himself. Same you who told me your ex-girlfriend used charms on you.

“And now your eyes are open since u met me So it’s now me that forced marriage on you, really?

“I never knew my mum married 6 husbands wow, chronic narcissist.

“My mum only remarried when she lost her husband, as i speak, she is happily married, with her dowry paid in full.

“Since when did it become a crime for a widow to remarry? And what does the words ’till death do us part’ mean?

“Pained soul why are u trying to project your insecurities on me? We all know your mum gave birth to 6 children for 6 different men. None of which she was married to.

“And you, a product of incest. Imagine having 5 siblings and you don’t know who their fathers are.

“Why throw stones, when you live in a glass house?”