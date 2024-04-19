IGP Egbetokun Withdraws Yahaya Bello’s Police Escort

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all police officers attached to the embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The IGP made the order for the withdrawal of the police escort known in a police wireless message on Thursday night.

According to SaharaReporters, the document with reference number CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34, which read in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

Tinubu Govt Places Yahaya Bello On Watchlist

Naija News earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had asked all security agencies to place Bello on their watch list to prevent him from leaving the country “through any land, air or sea borders.”

Granting the request and circulating the EFCC directive, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in an internal circular directed its area and zonal commands to arrest Bello if seen.

The circular stated that the former Kogi governor was under investigation and there was a suspicion that he might leave the country to evade investigations.

Copied in the circular are the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector General of Police and others.

This development comes hours after the EFCC declared Bello wanted for an alleged financial crime to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The commission said in a bulletin that “anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest police station.”