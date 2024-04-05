Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 5th April, 2024

Advertisement

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 5th April 2024

President Bola Tinubu has called on members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to come together and strengthen their ties.

He urged members to reject forces bent on causing division within the community.

The president stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, on Thursday in Abuja.

He insisted that regional solidarity is imperative to strengthen the bloc’s resilience and effectiveness.

Tinubu warned that member states cannot afford to remain passive spectators while the community faces the threat of disintegration.

A former national vice chairman, North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, says the distribution of leadership positions within the party is grossly unbalanced.

The party chieftain maintained that having Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman is a violation of the APC constitution.

According to him, the North Central zone is being sidelined in the leadership positions of the party.

Lukman said to correct the constitutional abnormality, the the Deputy Senate President position should be given to the North Central, and taken from Kano in North West where the current holder of the position, Senator Barau Jubrin, hails from.

He made his view known in a letter dated April 2, 2024, addressed to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to intensify the political strife within the camp of his former ally, Nyesom Wike, who is currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This declaration of ongoing discord follows a rift that has deepened the political tension in Rivers State since Fubara’s fallout with his predecessor.

During the inauguration of a new automobile spare parts market in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Fubara addressed the controversy surrounding a list purportedly representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members for the state, which had been circulating on social media.

He categorically dismissed the list as fraudulent, labeling it a product of individuals seeking attention and aiming to sow discord, with the list notably including names of Wike’s supporters.

Umeh Kalu (SAN), counsel for the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has replied Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, (SAN) over the threat to drag his client to court following the suspension of the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

Naija News recalls that on March 12, Ningi was suspended by the Senate for three months over the 2024 Budget padding allegation.

Kalu, in a letter to Falana titled, “Re: Request to Lift the Suspension of Sen. Abdul Ningi” and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said the Senate sitting in plenary were responsible for the decision and resolution to suspend Ningi and not Akpabio.

He noted that Akpabio is unbothered by threats of court action, adding legislative proceedings are guided by rules.

The Presidency has said the Student Loan Act, which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, was amended in the interest of Nigerian students.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He stated that there were challenges with the previous Act and major changes were introduced by the newly enacted Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Act, 2024.

Ngelale said the repealed Student Loan Act of 2023 had issues related to governance and management, the purpose of the loans, eligibility criteria for applicants, the method of application, repayment provisions, and recovery of the loans.

He said one of the significant amendments was the establishment of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a corporate body with the legal capacity to enter into contracts, including loan agreements, and initiate actions to ensure repayment by beneficiaries.

He said NELFUND is empowered to provide loans to qualified Nigerians for tuition, fees, charges, and upkeep during their studies in approved tertiary academic institutions and vocational and skills acquisition institutions in the country.

No fewer than nine individuals have been arrested in Delta State over the killings of police officers in the Ughelli area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed the arrest of the suspects during the force management meeting on Thursday.

According to the police boss, the arrested individuals are currently providing valuable information to aid in the apprehension of those responsible for the killings.

Recall that six police officers were tragically killed at Ohoro forest in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on February 23, 2024.

Six other suspects connected to the killings remain at large still.

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed an appeal at the Appeal Court against the criminal charges the Nigerian government preferred against him.

Kanu, who filed the appeal through his legal team led by Aloy Ejimakor, rejected the March 19 ruling of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on the charges filed against him.

According to the notice of appeal court document, Kanu’s legal team informed the Appeal Court that the lower court erred when it denied the IPOB leader his constitutional right to a fair trial.

Kanu also noted that the Department of State Services (DSS), failed to provide adequate facilities to prepare for the defence of the criminal allegations against the Appellant and his right to counsel of his own choice, thereby occasioning a grave miscarriage of justice.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has vehemently criticized the recent increase in electricity tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), labelling it as a potential cause of unrest in the country.

Naija News reports that the Deputy President of TUC, Dr. Tommy Okoh, expressed that the hike is intolerable and pleaded with the government to consider the plight of the economically challenged populace.

Dr. Okoh highlighted the steep rise in electricity costs, “The hike in the electricity tariff from 66/kwh to 225/kwh for people who enjoy electricity supply for 20 hours per day is totally unacceptable and a recipe for unrest.”

He underscored the impracticality of the hike by pointing out the absence of consistent electricity supply across the nation, including critical economic zones like airports.

Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, has reportedly failed to meet the bail conditions granted to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Bobrisky was arrested and detained on Wednesday by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC over abuse of the naira, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Thursday evening, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the report of his bail and failure to meet the conditions.

Oyewale said, “He has been granted administrative bail but yet to meet bail conditions.”

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has given assurances that the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) is close to re-arresting Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Binance Regional Manager for Africa, who recently escaped from custody in Nigeria.

During a press conference held at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Egbetokun addressed the escape incident and discussed the broader challenges faced by the police in combating crime across the country.

Naija News recalls that Anjarwalla, 38, managed to elude authorities on March 22, 2024, from a ‘safe house’ where he and a colleague were being held.

The details surrounding his escape have raised concerns and questions, prompting a swift response from INTERPOL and the Nigerian police.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.