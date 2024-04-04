‘I Will Continue To Make Them Restless’ – Fubara Fires Wike’s Camp

Advertisement

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to intensify the political strife within the camp of his former ally, Nyesom Wike, who is currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This declaration of ongoing discord follows a rift that has deepened the political tension in Rivers State since Fubara’s fallout with his predecessor.

During the inauguration of a new automobile spare parts market in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Fubara addressed the controversy surrounding a list purportedly representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members for the state, which had been circulating on social media.

He categorically dismissed the list as fraudulent, labeling it a product of individuals seeking attention and aiming to sow discord, with the list notably including names of Wike’s supporters.

Fubara said, “I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the social media, dailies. Let me brief you, we hard a meeting, and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the States affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the Governor. So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.

“For record purposes, so that you will understand, we also agreed that there is going to be a NEC meeting on the 18th of this month (April) that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity. In fact, empty drums make loudest noise. So, don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.”

Governor Fubara alluded to the fear that has come upon his detractors given the warning he issued a day ago that he will surprise those who dare him, and vowed to continue to make them feel restless.

The Governor said Rivers State remains a very important stake to protect, which is why his Administration chose the path of peace in order to engender progress.

He said, “You can see how restless they have been since I made just one statement, yesterday. We will continue to make them restless.

“They won’t know where we are coming from. We will also continue to hit them hard the way we hit them, yesterday. So, those of you who were worried when you saw those lists that were flying, go and rest, nothing is happening.”