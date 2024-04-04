Reject Forces Bent On Causing Division – Tinubu To ECOWAS

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has called on members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to come together and strengthen their ties.

He urged members to reject forces bent on causing division within the community.

The president stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, on Thursday in Abuja.

He insisted that regional solidarity is imperative to strengthen the bloc’s resilience and effectiveness.

Tinubu warned that member states cannot afford to remain passive spectators while the community faces the threat of disintegration.

“We stand united against such forces and are committed to ensuring that our unity remains unshaken. We must ensure that cooperation amongst us is strengthened, with a view to building a sense of common destiny and purpose. No one can do this for us. We must come together.

“To this extent, reinforcing the legitimacy of the decisions taken by the Authority of Heads of State is key in sending a message that ECOWAS is one indivisible body. It is also very important that the executives, on the other hand, show similar confidence in the Parliament, which would indeed deepen democracy in our region. Meanwhile, in the midst of ongoing challenges, our partnership can be a driving force for stability, growth, and prosperity in our region,” the President said.