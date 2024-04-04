Bobrisky Fails To Secure Bail From EFCC Detention

Advertisement

Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, has reportedly failed to meet the bail conditions granted to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Bobrisky was arrested and detained on Wednesday by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC over abuse of the naira, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Thursday evening, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the report of his bail and failure to meet the conditions.

Oyewale said, “He has been granted administrative bail but yet to meet bail conditions.”

Recall that in a statement titled “EFCC Grills Bobrisky for Naira Abuse,” posted on its social media handle later, the EFCC wrote, “Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

“The EFCC had invited the 31-year-old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

“Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offense at some other event centres and parties at different times.

“Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024, for interrogation and volunteered his statements.

“He will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”