Nine Arrested Over Killing Of Police Officers In Delta – IGP Egbetokun Confirms

No fewer than nine individuals have been arrested in Delta State over the killings of police officers in the Ughelli area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed the arrest of the suspects during the force management meeting on Thursday.

According to the police boss, the arrested individuals are currently providing valuable information to aid in the apprehension of those responsible for the killings.

Recall that six police officers were tragically killed at Ohoro forest in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on February 23, 2024.

Six other suspects connected to the killings remain at large still.

These incidents occurred around the same time that 17 military personnel were also murdered in the oil-rich Delta State.

The soldiers lost their lives while on a peace mission in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area. This incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation across the nation.

At their burial ceremony last week, the military authorities made a solemn promise to track down the perpetrators of the attack. They emphasized that this tragic event would not discourage their relentless efforts to eradicate criminal activities in the country.

President Bola Tinubu also honoured the fallen soldiers by bestowing posthumous national awards upon them.

Additionally, he granted scholarships to support the education of their children.

