Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 26th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 26th March 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund to facilitate effective infrastructure development across the pivotal areas of agriculture, transportation, ports, aviation, energy, healthcare, and education in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Monday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He disclosed that the Fund will invest in critical national projects that will, among other things, promote growth; enhance local value-addition, create employment opportunities, and stimulate technological innovation and exports.

Tinubu has also approved that the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) be absorbed into the new Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF).

Ngelale noted that this will l successfully eliminate identified bureaucratic inefficiencies, enhance domestic and external counterpart funding opportunities, and expedite project delivery timelines for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has confirmed the escape of Binance’s executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from its custody.

The Head of Strategic Communication in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Mijinyawa confirmed that Anjarwalla, the Binance regional manager for Africa, fled from ONSA custody in Abuja with the help of government officials.

He said the personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape is ongoing.

The ONSA spokesman added that a preliminary investigation showed that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

He added that security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

President Bola Tinubu-led government, on Monday, said Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has been invited for questioning over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.

The minister of information and orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja.

Idris said Gumi is not above the law, noting that the government has deemed it necessary to invite him for questioning.

Recall the controversial cleric faulted the Federal Government on the continued use of force or kinetic means to secure the release of victims of kidnapping.

Gumi said the government ought to go closer to the bandits and study them to provide them with better living conditions.

According to him, the government’s use of force has now turned the bandits into monsters.

The Federal Government has arraigned Chike Ibezim for allegedly defaming the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Naija News reports that Ibezim, along with two others, claimed that Fashola authored the judgment of the presidential election petition court in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, over the petitions by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ibezim was arraigned on Monday before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a six-count charge for publishing false allegations against Fashola on social media.

However, the presiding judge, Bolaji Olajuwon, adjourned the case till April 15 for continuation of trial.

The federal government has distanced itself from reports making rounds that ransom was paid to secure the release of 137 schoolchildren abducted from the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA in Kaduna state.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, told State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Idris, the federal government had vowed not to pay ransom to secure the release of abducted victims.

The minister commended the national security adviser (NSA) and service chiefs for the role they played in securing the release of the schoolchildren.

He said President Bola Tinubu has asked security agencies to intensify efforts to stop the menace of kidnapping across the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has crashed the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N640 per litre to N630 per litre.

The NNPCL has also disclosed plans to sell directly to independent marketers instead of first taking it to private depots so final consumers would also be able to buy at cheaper rates.

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, confirmed the new price nothing that NNPC has also promised more supply.

According to The Nation, independent marketers paid for the product at the new petrol price last week.

The IPMAN President, however, said only 1% of products were supplied to marketers instead of the 50% product allocation.

Despite the small percentage, he said the market has already reacted, and a price crash is expected soon, even with the NNPC already selling the product at N570 per litre.

The Federal Government has filed criminal proceedings against a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance.

Dare Adekanmbi, the spokesman for the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zaccheus Adedeji, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adekambi stated that the decisive move against the platform is aimed at upholding fiscal responsibility and safeguarding the country’s economic integrity.

He said in the suit, the federal government also accused Binance of failure to register with FIRS for tax purposes and contravening existing tax regulations within the country.

Adekambi stated that the charges were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, implicating Binance with a four-count tax evasion accusation.

Joined in the suit as second and third defendants are Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, both senior executives of Binance currently under the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adekambi said the charges levied against Binance include non-payment of Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax, failure to file tax returns, and complicity in aiding customers in evading taxes through its platform.

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has constituted another seven-member panel to investigate allegations against the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News understands that the allegations were contained in the March 6, 2024 impeachment notice by the 24-member Assembly.

Chief Registrar of Edo High Court, Mr. B. O. Osawaru, in a statement on Monday with reference number: CR/4837/Vol. I1/131, disclosed that the panel would still be headed by Justice S.A. Omonua (rtd.)

Osawaru also explained constituting the panel was in line with Section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), on Monday, revealed how terrorist groups in the country are funded.

Naija News understands that NFIU, in a newsletter, disclosed that terrorist groups receive funds through crowdfunding, online transactions, and betting platforms.

The financial intelligence unit said it had identified a “network of affiliates of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across 22 countries” through a report it received.

The NFIU said it had forwarded the report to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

President Bola Tinubu’s government has declared there is no hiding place for the fleeing Director of Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Naija News reported earlier that Anjarwalla escaped from the custody of security operatives in Nigeria and fled the country after the Nigerian Government detained him.

Binance issued an official statement on Monday (today) stating that it had been informed that Anjarwalla was no longer in Nigerian custody.

Binance said it does not know Anjarwalla’s specific whereabouts, stressing that it is primarily concerned about the safety of its employees.

It said it is collaborating with local authorities in Nigeria to ensure the safety of its employees and resolve all lingering issues with the Nigerian government.

Speaking, however, on Nigeria’s government effort to get hold of the Binance executive, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the International Police (Interpol) were currently on Anjarwalla’s trial.

According to him, since Binance is an international firm, there is no way Anjarwalla will evade rearrest.

Naija News understands that Anjarwalla is a key suspect in the ongoing criminal investigation regarding Binance’s activities in Nigeria.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.