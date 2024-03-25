Breaking: Federal Government Speaks On Paying Ransom To Secure Kuriga Schoolchildren’s Release

The federal government has distanced itself from reports making rounds that ransom was paid to secure the release of 137 schoolchildren abducted from the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA in Kaduna state.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, told State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Idris, the federal government had vowed not to pay ransom to secure the release of abducted victims.

The minister commended the national security adviser (NSA) and service chiefs for the role they played in securing the release of the schoolchildren.

He said President Bola Tinubu has asked security agencies to intensify efforts to stop the menace of kidnapping across the country.

The minister said, “As promised by Mr. President, they have been rescued. No ransom was paid.

“The president has also charged security agencies to make sure kidnappings are brought to a halt, and all the perpetrators of kidnapping will be fished out and punished.”

Naija News recalls that on March 7, the students were kidnapped by bandits who attacked their schools in the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA.