Binance Executive, Anjarwalla Can Not Escape Rearrest – Tinubu’s Govt

President Bola Tinubu’s government has declared there is no hiding place for the fleeing Director of Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Naija News reported earlier that Anjarwalla escaped from the custody of security operatives in Nigeria and fled the country after the Nigerian Government detained him.

Binance issued an official statement on Monday (today) stating that it had been informed that Anjarwalla was no longer in Nigerian custody.

Binance said it does not know Anjarwalla’s specific whereabouts, stressing that it is primarily concerned about the safety of its employees.

It said it is collaborating with local authorities in Nigeria to ensure the safety of its employees and resolve all lingering issues with the Nigerian government.

Speaking, however, on Nigeria’s government effort to get hold of the Binance executive, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the International Police (Interpol) were currently on Anjarwalla’s trial.

According to him, since Binance is an international firm, there is no way Anjarwalla will evade rearrest.

Naija News understands that Anjarwalla is a key suspect in the ongoing criminal investigation regarding Binance’s activities in Nigeria.

He, however, managed to escape lawful custody on Friday, March 22nd, 2024.

In an official statement released earlier by the Head of Strategic Communication for the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, the office, relevant security agencies, various government bodies, and the international community explained that collaborative efforts are already underway to swiftly locate and detain the fugitive.

Mijinyawa confirmed that Anjarwalla, the Binance regional manager for Africa, fled from ONSA custody in Abuja with the help of government officials.

He said the personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape is ongoing.

The ONSA spokesman added that a preliminary investigation showed that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

He added that security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

The statement reads: “The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem ANJARWALLA, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from lawful custody on Friday, 22 March 2024.

“Upon receiving this report, this office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies , MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the suspect. Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

“The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.

“Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

“Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities and serves as Binance’s Africa regional manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts. The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria. He was scheduled to appear before the court again on 4 April 2024.

“We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect.”

Recall that Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan were initially detained upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024, on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

Following Binance’s non-compliance with a court order demanding data on Nigerian traders, the duo’s detention was extended to prevent evidence tampering.