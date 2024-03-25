Tinubu Govt Confirms Escape Of Binance Executive, Reveals Next Move

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has confirmed the escape of Binance’s executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from its custody.

The Head of Strategic Communication in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, made this known in a statement on Monday.

Mijinyawa confirmed that Anjarwalla, the Binance regional manager for Africa, fled from ONSA custody in Abuja with the help of government officials.

He said the personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape is ongoing.

The ONSA spokesman added that a preliminary investigation showed that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

He added that security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

The statement reads: “Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

“Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities and serving as Binance’s Africa regional manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts.

“The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria. He was scheduled to appear before the court again on 4 April 2024.

“The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.

“Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

“We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect.”

Recall that Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan were initially detained upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024, on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

Following Binance’s non-compliance with a court order demanding data on Nigerian traders, the duo’s detention was extended to prevent evidence tampering.

However, Anjarwalla managed to flee on Friday, March 22, from a guest house in Abuja where he and a colleague were being held.

According to Premium Times, the escape occurred when guards allowed the Binance executive to visit a nearby mosque for Ramadan prayers.

The dual British-Kenyan citizen is believed to have left Abuja aboard a Middle Eastern airline, raising questions about his departure despite Nigerian authorities holding his British passport.

The escape of the foreigner has also led to speculation about the oversight and privileges granted to the detainees, including phone access, which may have facilitated the escape plan.