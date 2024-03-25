Edo CJ Constitutes Another Panel To Investigate Shaibu

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has constituted another seven-member panel to investigate allegations against the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News understands that the allegations were contained in the March 6, 2024 impeachment notice by the 24-member Assembly.

Chief Registrar of Edo High Court, Mr. B. O. Osawaru, in a statement on Monday with reference number: CR/4837/Vol. I1/131, disclosed that the panel would still be headed by Justice S.A. Omonua (rtd.)

Osawaru also explained constituting the panel was in line with Section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The other members of the new panel are: Prof. Theresa Akpoghome, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr. Andrew Oliha, Idris Abdulkareen, President Aighokhian, and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare.

The Chief Registrar in a statement released on the 22nd of March, 2024 gave names of the other members of the panel as Profs. Violet Aigbokhaebo, Boniface Onomion Edegbai and Theresa Akpoghome, as well as Dr. Andrew Oliha, and Messrs. Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu and Idris Abdulkareen.

Edo lawmakers, on March 19, through a resolution by 19 of the 24 members, directed the Chief Judge to constitute the seven-member panel.

Shaibu at different times has made effort to stop the impeachment process through court proceedings, however, the court case has yielded no result as wanted.