FG Arraigns Man Who Accused Fashola Of Writing Presidential Tribunal Judgment For Tinubu

The Federal Government has arraigned Chike Ibezim for allegedly defaming the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Naija News reports that Ibezim, along with two others, claimed that Fashola authored the judgment of the presidential election petition court in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, over the petitions by the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ibezim was arraigned on Monday before a Federal High Court in Abuja on a six-count charge for publishing false allegations against Fashola on social media.

Count one of the charges reads, “That you Ibezim Chike Victor, male with Jackson Udeh, Nnamdi Emmanuel Ibezim and Reportera.ng (body corporate) now at large on or about 05/08/2023 at Abuja, did commit an illegal Act to wit: criminal conspiracy; when you jointly agreed to publish a defamatory statement of false allegations in your online social media, the reportera.ng news, against His Excellency Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, CON, without justification, you thereby commit offence punishable under Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber-crime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015.”

However, the presiding judge, Bolaji Olajuwon, adjourned the case till April 15 for continuation of trial.

Meanwhile, Fashola has since dismissed the accusation, describing it as “unfounded and libellous, adding that those behind the allegation are “instigators of unrest.”