Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 25th February, 2024

Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 25th February 2024.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted various economic sanctions slammed on Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Mali.

The regional bloc, however, said the political and targeted sanctions remain.

Naija News reports that this decision was made at the Extra-ordinary Summit on the political, security, and peace conditions in the ECOWAS subregion in Abuja on Saturday.

ECOWAS noted that it will continue to maintain negotiation and dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger on intention their intention to leave the organisation.

Earlier, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had called on ECOWAS to suspend economic sanctions imposed on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has made a direct appeal to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reconsider its decision to proceed with a proposed nationwide protest slated for February 27 and 28.

The protest, announced on February 16, is aimed at drawing attention to the economic difficulties currently facing the nation and was the result of a 14-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to address the pervasive hardship.

In a move to avert the planned industrial action, Lateef Fagbemi, in a letter dated February 23, 2024, addressed to Femi Falana (SAN), counsel for the NLC, underscored the existence of a legal order that prohibits the union from engaging in any form of protest or strike.

The Attorney General’s communication seeks to remind the NLC of the legal implications associated with defying such an order and urges the labor union to stand down in the interest of maintaining law and order.

The NLC’s call for action has been a response to what it perceives as insufficient measures taken by the government to alleviate the economic strain on the Nigerian populace.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has lamented that only about 5% of Nigerians have more than N500,000 in their bank accounts.

Edun said it is not acceptable that the wealth of the nation is concentrated in the hands of a few while the majority languish in poverty.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, the Minister said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working hard to address this imbalance in which just a few elites have the advantage over the majority of others.

Edun stressed that part of the moves to correct the imbalance, which has been on for about eight years, is the various economic reforms introduced by the current administration.

The minister said that the reforms are corrective measures to mop up the liquidity in the economy that is not tied to production or supply of goods and services, adding that these imbalances only benefit a few people in the economy.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has openly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy, describing the move as “sheer arrogance.”

In a conversation with TheCable, Lawal expressed his concerns over the timing and manner of the subsidy removal, which was announced on the day of President Tinubu’s inauguration.

Lawal pointed out that the immediate effect of this decision has contributed significantly to the current hardship being experienced across Nigeria.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on the brink of another industrial action if the Federal Government does not fulfill its commitment to release N170 billion allocated for university revitalization in the 2023 budget, among other unresolved issues.

This warning came from Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of ASUU’s Lagos zone, during a press conference held in Lagos.

The ASUU Lagos Zone, which represents a consortium of institutions including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Lagos University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Lagos University of Education (LASUED), and the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction on several fronts.

Key issues highlighted by Prof. Odukoya include the failure to release the agreed revitalization funds, proliferation of federal and state universities without adequate financial backing, delay in renegotiating the 2009 Agreement, reliance on the “deceptive IPPIS” payment platform, delay in disbursing Earned Academic Allowances, persistent use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for university operations, incomplete payment of eight months’ withheld salaries, failure to recall sacked ASUU officials at LASU, and withholding the university’s white paper on the 2021 Visitation Panel.

During the Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) focused on the political, peace, and security situation in the sub-region, President Bola Tinubu called for unity and constructive dialogue among the leaders to tackle the challenges facing West Africa.

The summit, convened at the State House conference hall in Abuja, saw President Tinubu emphasizing the crucial role of unity in overcoming political challenges within the region.

Highlighting the importance of collective efforts, President Tinubu urged his counterparts to employ prudent judgment and work together to devise lasting solutions to the pressing issues at hand.

He specifically addressed the leaders of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, nations that have recently expressed intentions to withdraw from ECOWAS, appealing to them to reconsider their decisions for the welfare of their people.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday received his certificate of return from the leadership of the party.

Okpebholo last Thursday defeated Dennis Idahosa and 10 other aspirants to emerge the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election.

The presentation of certificate comes in the wake of protest and threat of litigation by Idahosa who claimed the re-run poll was a sham, deliberately arranged by the National Working Committee to favour the winner.

The certificate was presented at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was accompanied by the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru and some NWC members.

Addressing the media after the presentation, Ganduje expressed optimism that the APC will record overwhelming victory in the September governorship poll in the state.

In a dramatic turn of events following the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, one of the 11 aspirants, has made a bold move to seek justice, less than 24 hours after Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared the winner.

Idahosa, flanked by a significant number of his supporters, made his grievances known upon his arrival at the APC national headquarters in Abuja around 2:30 pm.

The federal lawmaker from Edo State criticized the re-run election held on Thursday, labeling it a ‘selection’ rather than a legitimate electoral process, contradicting the party’s representation of the event.

This controversy stems from the initial primary on February 17, which resulted in three different winners due to conflicting declarations: Governor Hope Uzodimma announced Idahosa as the winner, Stanley Ugboaja named Okpebholo, and Ojo Babatunde, representing the local government returning officers, declared Anamero Dekeri victorious.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has opened up on the intimidation and harassment he suffered in the pursuit of his political ambition.

Recall that Shaibu won in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parallel primary held on Thursday, and insisted he is the standard flagbearer for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Naija News reports that Shaibu while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, alleged there was much intimidation and harassment of people in the build-up to the primary.

He argued that his emergence as a candidate was no longer about him but the people, stressing it was imperative the party listened to the people’s voice.

He added that if the party truly desired to win the election on September 21, it would field a popular and competent candidate, not impose a candidate on the people.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on March 2-3 visit Qatar, United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, made this known in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Francisca K. Omayuli, on Saturday evening in Abuja.

Tuggar confirmed that President Tinubu will visit Qatar for bilateral talks, denying reports making rounds that Qatari authorities rejected Tinubu’s offer to visit the Arab country.

The minister said the visit will include bilateral discussions at the highest level across the full range of strategic, diplomatic and economic issues.

