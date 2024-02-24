Tinubu To Visit Qatar – FG Denies Rejection Report

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on March 2-3 visit Qatar, United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, made this known in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Francisca K. Omayuli, on Saturday evening in Abuja.

Tuggar confirmed that President Tinubu will visit Qatar for bilateral talks, denying reports making rounds that Qatari authorities rejected Tinubu’s offer to visit the Arab country.

The minister said the visit will include bilateral discussions at the highest level across the full range of strategic, diplomatic and economic issues

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the forthcoming visit by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the State of Qatar on 2-3 March, as scheduled. The visit will include bilateral discussions at the highest level across the a full range of strategic, diplomatic and economic issues.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the State of Qatar have a long history of friendship and close bilateral relations. The forthcoming visit to Doha by HE President Tinubu will help build on this important relationship.

“The Ministry is aware of the circulation in the media of diplomatic correspondence and wishes to confirm that it will not comment on leaks.”