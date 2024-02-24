Edo APC Gov Candidate Gets Party’s Certificate Of Return

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday received his certificate of return from the leadership of the party.

Okpebholo last Thursday defeated Dennis Idahosa and 10 other aspirants to emerge the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election.

The presentation of certificate comes in the wake of protest and threat of litigation by Idahosa who claimed the re-run poll was a sham, deliberately arranged by the National Working Committee to favour the winner.

The certificate was presented at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was accompanied by the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru and some NWC members.

Addressing the media after the presentation, Ganduje expressed optimism that the APC will record overwhelming victory in the September governorship poll in the state.

The party chairman also dismissed insinuation that the contest may have been overturned to favour Okpebholo, adding that he has records and video evidence to back up his claim.

He said, “The full cooperation, harmony and unity of all aspirants and members of our party is all we need now to win Edo in the coming election now that the primary is over.

“The party has a product that is refined, well packaged and sellable to the electorate in the person of Okpebholo and is therefore ready to win Edo.”