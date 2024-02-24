Edo Guber: ‘Intimidation, Harassment Meted Out To Me Was Beyond Comprehension’ – Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has opened up on the intimidation and harassment he suffered in the pursuit of his political ambition.

Recall that Shaibu won in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parallel primary held on Thursday, and insisted he is the standard flagbearer for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

Naija News reports that Shaibu while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, alleged there was much intimidation and harassment of people in the build-up to the primary.

He argued that his emergence as a candidate was no longer about him but the people, stressing it was imperative the party listened to the people’s voice.

He added that if the party truly desired to win the election on September 21, it would field a popular and competent candidate, not impose a candidate on the people.

He said, “The level of intimidation and harassment meted out to me and those people who believe in me was beyond comprehension, yet it does not actually change our resolve in what we believe in.

“People were sacked, some civil servants were suspended, others transferred from their position and taken away from their family comfort to different places, all because they were associating with me.

“Well, I dare say that anybody still intimidating or harassing anybody means that he is not ready to win an election.”