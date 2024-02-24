‘ASUU May Embark On Strike’ – Union Claims

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on the brink of another industrial action if the Federal Government does not fulfill its commitment to release N170 billion allocated for university revitalization in the 2023 budget, among other unresolved issues.

This warning came from Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, the coordinator of ASUU’s Lagos zone, during a press conference held in Lagos.

The ASUU Lagos Zone, which represents a consortium of institutions including the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Lagos University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Lagos University of Education (LASUED), and the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), has expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction on several fronts.

Key issues highlighted by Prof. Odukoya include the failure to release the agreed revitalization funds, proliferation of federal and state universities without adequate financial backing, delay in renegotiating the 2009 Agreement, reliance on the “deceptive IPPIS” payment platform, delay in disbursing Earned Academic Allowances, persistent use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for university operations, incomplete payment of eight months’ withheld salaries, failure to recall sacked ASUU officials at LASU, and withholding the university’s white paper on the 2021 Visitation Panel.

Moreover, ASUU criticized the “No-Work No-Pay” policy applied during the previous administration, highlighting the financial strain it imposed on lecturers amid the current economic challenges.

Although there has been partial payment of withheld salaries, the union deems it insufficient and calls for immediate action to address these grievances comprehensively.

Prof. Odukoya urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene promptly to prevent another strike, emphasizing the critical need for improved funding and attention to the public university system.

ASUU also appeals to the media, labor movements, student organizations, and civil societies to rally support for the academic community in its quest to enhance Nigeria’s educational infrastructure.