ASUU Threatens To Embark On Strike, Ask FG To Meet Demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has made a strong appeal to the Federal Government, urging immediate action to honor and implement the agreements previously reached between both parties, in a bid to avoid potential industrial action.

This call was made by the ASUU Coordinator for the Kano Zone, Mr. Abdulqadir Muhammad, during a press conference held at the conclusion of a zonal meeting in Kano on Wednesday.

Highlighting the critical issues at stake, Mr. Muhammad pointed out the urgent need for the renegotiation of the Federal Government-ASUU 2009 agreement, which was made at a time when the exchange rate was significantly lower than the current rate.

He noted that the drastic change in the exchange rate to the U.S. dollar, from N146 to the current N1,900, has significantly eroded the value of academic staff salaries by 90 percent.

The ASUU coordinator expressed frustration over the Federal Government’s reluctance to sign the draft agreement that was reached with the union, despite the formation of a new leadership for the negotiation committee.

“Therefore, the union calls on President Bola Tinubu to immediately set in motion the process of upward-reviewing and signing of the Nimi Briggs Committee’s renegotiated draft agreement as a mark of goodwill, and to forestall industrial crisis and restore hope for Nigeria’s public universities,” Muhammad stated.

Additionally, Mr. Muhammad confirmed that members of ASUU had received partial payment of their seven withheld salaries but emphasized the importance of fully settling the remaining balance.

The union also called on the Kaduna State Government to address the five-month salary arrears owed to staff at Kaduna State University.

Among other demands, ASUU urged the payment of Earned Academic Allowances and promotion arrears that have been neglected since the agreement.

The union also criticized the dissolution of Governing Councils of public universities, which it views as a violation of the Universities Miscellaneous Acts and the laws governing individual universities.

ASUU advocated for a review of the Nigeria University Commission (NUC) Act to address the issue of the unchecked proliferation of universities in Nigeria without corresponding funding provisions.

Addressing broader national concerns, the union decried the alarming rate of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and the escalating cost of living, which have collectively contributed to widespread displacement and destitution across the country.

He said, “ASUU uses this opportunity to call on all patriots in the media, civil society, labour movement and student groups to support its altruistic struggle to reposition Nigerian public universities.

“Finally, the zone urges President Bola Tinubu to faithfully implement the contents of the agreement it freely signed with the unions through collective bargaining.”