UNIBEN ASUU Warns Of Possible Class Cancellation Following Lecturer Attack

The members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU ), University of Benin chapter, have threatened not to resume work for the Second Semester academic session, which is scheduled to commence on April 28th .

This is a result of the disturbance of a meeting between the candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata, and University of Benin (UNIBEN) staff at the Senior Staff Club, where a lecturer was beaten and injured.

The lecturer, Dr. Presley Osemwegie, sustained injuries during an altercation on April 12, stemming from allegations that students were not adequately informed about the session.

Over the weekend, Akpata visited Osemwegie and refuted claims that his security personnel shot a student during the incident.

Instead, he accused a top government official of orchestrating the attack against him.

A press statement signed by UNIBEN’s Branch Chairman and ASUU’s Secretary stated that Osemwengie was assaulted, struck in the back of his head with a small axe, and left unconscious in a pool of his blood by individuals associated with the Students Union President.

The statement read, “Osemwengie was attacked, hit in the back of his head with a small axe and left for dead in the pool of his own blood by some of those in the company of the Students Union President.

“It is necessary to note that this worrisome trend began with the assault by both students and non-students of the University on the person of the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin in September 2021 when she was humiliated and marched from her residence to the Main Gate of the University in very hostile circumstances.

“Other similar and very unsavoury incidents in which students of the University of Benin have threatened and brutalised lecturers of the University have also been reported at different times. This cannot continue.

“To the end that our members will feel safe to conduct their business of research, teaching, and supervision going forward from the 28th of April 2024 (being the date of resumption for the next academic session) therefore, and without prejudice to the work of the Committee set up by the University Administration to investigate the incident at issue, the union among other things demanded that:

“All the identified students, including members of the executive committee of the Students Union of the University of Benin, who participated in the event(s) that led to the attempted murder of our colleague should be taken through the disciplinary process and sanctioned as appropriate.

“All other identified culpable individuals, whoever and wherever they are, must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We must reiterate the point that, subject to the authorization of the Principal Officers of our Union, our members may not be available to resume academic activities on the 28th of April 2024 if immediate action and the necessary processes are not immediately initiated regarding the demands made above.”