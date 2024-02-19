ASUU Reacts To Payment Of Two Months Withheld Salaries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decried the payment of two- months’ salaries by the Federal Government out of the seven and the half-month withheld salaries.

Recall President Bola Tinubu had in October 2023 approved the release of four of the eight-month withheld ASUU members’ salaries.

The salaries were withheld when the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy against ASUU for embarking on a strike that lasted eight months in 2022.

However, Naija News reports that some members of the union in the last two days have started receiving an amputated two-month salaries of the seven and the half-month withheld salaries.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, ASUU Abuja zonal coordinator, Comrade Salahu Mohammed Lawal, said the payment of the two months’ salaries is far below the expectation of the union.

He said: “This is far below the expectation of the union and further weakens the morale of our members and the union’s trust in government promises.

“We use this medium to call on all that are involved in this inglorious act to do the needful with regards lecturers’ withheld salaries as there is nothing more to prove.”

Lawal urged the federal government to live up to its expectations by concluding, signing and immediately implementing the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee on Renegotiated Agreement and immediately pay all the withheld salaries, promotion arreas and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

He added: “It is obvious that the Nigerian government is known for not fulfilling their promises as Federal and State governments are owing various allowances and arrears all over our campuses.

“The promised payment of arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAAs) which as captured in 2023 budget has not been paid. It might interest you to know that promotion arrears are being owed lecturers as far back as 2018 on some campuses. It is high time to pay up what you are owing and stop being a bad debtor.”

Lawal also called on the federal and state governments to stop proliferation of Universities, lamenting that while state and federal government cannot adequately fund the existing universities, more were being established, making a caricature of the University system.