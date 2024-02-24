Reconsider Your Decision To Leave ECOWAS, Tinubu Tells Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali

During the Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) focused on the political, peace, and security situation in the sub-region, President Bola Tinubu called for unity and constructive dialogue among the leaders to tackle the challenges facing West Africa.

The summit, convened at the State House conference hall in Abuja, saw President Tinubu emphasizing the crucial role of unity in overcoming political challenges within the region.

Highlighting the importance of collective efforts, President Tinubu urged his counterparts to employ prudent judgment and work together to devise lasting solutions to the pressing issues at hand.

He specifically addressed the leaders of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, nations that have recently expressed intentions to withdraw from ECOWAS, appealing to them to reconsider their decisions for the welfare of their people.

Acknowledging the heavy burden of the sub-region’s troubles, President Tinubu expressed optimism in the collective determination to find sustainable solutions.

He underscored that the summit’s outcomes would be significantly influenced by the memorandum presented by the chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, which is expected to provide an update on the situations in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

In a gesture of commendation, President Tinubu also recognized the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, for his decision to step down at the end of his current tenure, highlighting it as a positive example of leadership in the region.

He said, “We are gathered here to address pressing developments in our sub-region surrounding the peace and security as well as the political situations in the Republics of Niger, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

“Permit me to say that the complexities of the issues at hand necessitate a comprehensive and collaborative approach. Accordingly, it is incumbent upon us to engage in constructive dialogue, exercise prudent judgement, and work collectively towards finding enduring solutions that will lead to sustainable peace and security as well as political stability in our region.

“The gravity of our responsibilities as leaders in these challenging times cannot be overstated and it is through our concerted efforts and a deep sense of history that we can address these challenges in the spirit of shared vision, solidarity and collective responsibilities.”

Tinubu said the extraordinary summit was convened at a critical time that demands focused attention on regional issues, adding that, “our decisions must be guided by our commitment to safeguarding the constitutional order, upholding democratic principles, and promoting the social and economic well-being of the citizens of the aforementioned countries.

“Furthermore, we will deliberate on the announced withdrawal from ECOWAS by the Republics of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. In the spirit of collective security and African solidarity, we realize that the stability of these nations is intricately linked to the overall peace and security of West Africa. As such, it is pertinent that we engage in constructive deliberations to examine the actions taken by these countries and ensure that the citizens are not denied the benefits derived from our regional integration initiatives.

“In our ensuing discussions, we must put the plight of people, the ordinary citizens at the centre of our decisions.”

The President noted that even though the current challenges were daunting, it “present an opportunity for ECOWAS to reaffirm its commitment to the vision of our founding fathers and the principles underpinning our commitment to peace, security, and regional integration.

“We must stand united in our resolve to promote economic integration, democracy, and human rights, with a view to fostering sustainable development across all our member states.

“Times like we currently face in our sub region demand that we take difficult but courageous decisions that put the plight of our people at the centre of our deliberations. Democracy is nothing more than the political framework and the path to addressing the basic needs and aspirations of the people. This is why we must re-examine our current approach to the quest for constitutional order in four of our Member States.

“I therefore urge them to re-consider the decision of the three of them to exit their home and not to perceive our organization as the enemy. I am confident that through our collective efforts and determination, we will navigate the challenges before us and chart a course towards a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa.”