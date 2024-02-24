Tinubu-led ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Niger Republic, Others

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted various economic sanctions slammed on Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Mali.

The regional bloc, however, said the political and targeted sanctions remain.

Naija News reports that this decision was made at the Extra-ordinary Summit on the political, security, and peace conditions in the ECOWAS subregion in Abuja on Saturday.

ECOWAS noted that it will continue to maintain negotiation and dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger on intention their intention to leave the organisation.

Earlier, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had called on ECOWAS to suspend economic sanctions imposed on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Speaking at the Extra-ordinary Summit, Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the organization, admitted that the sanctions that ECOWAS contemplated might help lead the four countries to the negotiating table have become a harsh stumbling block.

He said: “Everything we did was in hopes of persuading our brothers that there existed a better path, a path that would lead to genuine improvement of their people’s welfare through democratic good governance. And this was a path each of our nations had solemnly agreed with one another pursuant to formal regional treaty and protocol.

“However, the sanctions that we contemplated might help lead our brothers to the negotiating table have become a harsh stumbling block. In my mind and heart, that which is hurtful yet ineffective serves no good purpose and should be abandoned.

“ECOWAS was established for the unassailable objective of improving the lives of the people of this region through fraternal cooperation among all member states. This edifice was cemented on the strong foundation and apt conviction that, united as one, we can be the true masters of our destiny.”