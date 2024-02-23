Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 23rd February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 23rd February 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, hosted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Judicial Council delegation at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president received the council delegation led by its Chairman and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Naija News reports that the Council had a two-day statutory meeting in Abuja, which began on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, CJN Ariwoola, said the body would continue to play a vital role towards ensuring a more just, peaceful and integrated West Africa.

The CJN also advocated for the unification of laws within the ECOWAS region.

Also speaking at the event, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, asked the ECOWAS court to refrain from issuing unenforceable orders and judgments.

Fagbemi said it is important for the regional court to pay attention to the peculiarities of member states.

The federal government of Nigeria has banned the exportation of cooking gas as part of efforts to beat down the price within the country and make the product available.

This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Speaking at a stakeholders workshop in Abuja with the theme, “Harnessing Nigeria’s Proven Gas Reserves for Economic Growth and Development,” Ekpo explained that once there is a stoppage of the export of locally produced domestic gas, there will be more volume for the domestic market which will automatically reduce the price of the product.

He added that his ministry is constantly discussing with critical stakeholders like the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and operators such as Mobil, Chevron, and Shell to address the issue.

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has disclosed that the Nigerian government benefits from the dollar-to-naira increase.

Naija News reports that Ndume, in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, analysed how the government is not losing out from the naira depreciation against the dollar but is gaining more revenue to fund its 2024 budget.

According to the senator, the 2024 budget presented last November by President Bola Tinubu is a ‘dollarized’ budget in terms of income, and most of the government’s revenue comes from crude oil exports, which are priced in dollars.

Ndume further explained that as the dollar’s value increased, the government would have more naira to spend on its expenditure, denominated in naira.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the party’s governorship primaries for Edo State.

The PDP said Ighodalo scored a total of 577 votes out of the 584 available votes to defeat other candidates at the primaries held on Thursday, 22nd February.

The party, in a statement via its official X account platform, confirmed that Ighodalo was declared the winner by the Chief Returning Officer of the election and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

The primary that produced Ighodalo was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium lawn tennis court.

However, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, emerged winner of the parallel primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Naija News gathered that Shaibu won the parallel primaries with over three hundred and one votes to defeat other aspirants.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state government is finalizing plans to introduce a flexible workweek for its employees.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists on Thursday in Lagos, the governor outlined the new arrangement that would see civil servants from level 1 to 14 working from their offices for only three days a week.

Furthermore, the governor specified that employees on levels 15 to 17 are expected to report to their offices four times a week, indicating a tailored approach to different grade levels within the civil service.

This policy adjustment is poised to revolutionize the work environment for public sector workers in Nigeria’s commercial hub, aiming to improve productivity and work satisfaction among the state’s workforce.

The decision to adopt a more flexible work schedule reflects the Lagos State Government’s commitment to adopting innovative work practices that accommodate the diverse needs of its employees.

By reducing the number of days employees are required to be physically present at the office, the state government anticipates a range of benefits, including reduced traffic congestion, lower commuting costs for workers, and a more relaxed work atmosphere.

The Federal Government has announced that the funding required to rehabilitate ports in the country, amounting to over $800 million, is almost ready.

Naija News reports that during the presentation and inauguration of seven security patrol boats by the Nigerian Ports Authority in Apapa, Lagos, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this on Thursday.

In November, the Nigerian Port Authority announced its plan to allocate more than $800 million towards rehabilitating all ports across Nigeria in the first quarter of 2024, stressing the urgent requirement for extensive upgrades, starting with the Tincan Island and Apapa Ports in Lagos.

Oyetola commended the management of NPA for taking the initiative to acquire the security patrol boats, emphasizing the importance of modernizing the ports to align with global standards.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 3.46 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

This was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest report stating that the growth rate was slightly lower than the 3.52 per cent growth seen in the same quarter last year but higher than the 2.54 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

The NBS revealed these findings in its Q4 GDP report released on Thursday, attributing the growth primarily to the services sector, which experienced a 3.98 per cent increase, Naija News reports.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a twenty-five percent reduction in transport fares for government-owned transport schemes.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday during a live media chat.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the move is part of efforts to reduce the economic burden on Lagosians.

“We started something last year from August when we had a 50% reduction on all public transportation,” the governor said.

“It was stopped towards the end of the years when things resumed back but now I think transport cost is a major thing for our citizens.

“Almost immediately from this weekend, we’re throwing back a 25% reduction on all public transportation. We’re working with the various unions to ensure that we also can support them. But on our BRT, on our trains, on our ferry services, you going to begin to enjoy that almost immediately from this weekend.

“I’ve given an instruction, so they are working on the logistics for that.”

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has boastfully declared that the Dollar will crash against Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, a month from now.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting at the Cultural Center, Kuto Abeokuta, on Thursday, Abiodun said that the Naira will overpower the Dollar soon due to the prevailing economic difficulties in the nation.

He mentioned that this prediction was made following President Bola Tinubu’s urgent meeting with the governors, emphasizing that the Federal Government is fully cognizant of the issues at hand and is prepared to tackle them decisively.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed that some persons are calling for a military coup in Nigeria amidst the economic hardship the country is passing through.

Musa, who described such persons as enemies of the country, however, gave assurances that a coup would not happen in Nigeria.

Instead, he disclosed that the military would go after such persons advocating for a coup in Nigeria and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

The CDS made this submission on Wednesday shortly after he inaugurated the main entrance of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Officers Transit Accommodation, at the Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He reiterated the commitment of the military to its constitutional duties of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and further pledged the commitment of the Armed Forces to protecting Nigeria’s democracy.

