Sanwo-Olu Reduces Transport Fare In Lagos By 25%

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a twenty-five percent reduction in transport fares for government-owned transport schemes.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday during a live media chat.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the move is part of efforts to reduce the economic burden on Lagosians.

“We started something last year from August when we had a 50% reduction on all public transportation,” the governor said.

“It was stopped towards the end of the years when things resumed back but now I think transport cost is a major thing for our citizens.

“Almost immediately from this weekend, we’re throwing back a 25% reduction on all public transportation. We’re working with the various unions to ensure that we also can support them. But on our BRT, on our trains, on our ferry services, you going to begin to enjoy that almost immediately from this weekend.

“I’ve given an instruction, so they are working on the logistics for that.”

Sanwo-Olu, who also announced a reduction in the number of days civil servants are expected to be physically at work, said workers in the teaching sector will, however, maintain the five-days-a-week work schedule, but the government will ensure additional transport support for them.

During the chat, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that the state government is finalizing plans to introduce a flexible workweek for its employees.

The governor outlined the new arrangement that would see civil servants from level 1 to 14 working from their offices for only three days a week.

Furthermore, the governor specified that employees on levels 15 to 17 are expected to report to their offices four times a week, indicating a tailored approach to different grade levels within the civil service.

This policy adjustment is poised to revolutionize the work environment for public sector workers in Nigeria’s commercial hub, aiming to improve productivity and work satisfaction among the state’s workforce.

The decision to adopt a more flexible work schedule reflects the Lagos State Government’s commitment to adopting innovative work practices that accommodate the diverse needs of its employees.