Lagos Civil Servants To Work From Office Three Days A Week – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the state government is finalizing plans to introduce a flexible workweek for its employees.

Speaking during a media chat with journalists on Thursday in Lagos, the governor outlined the new arrangement that would see civil servants from level 1 to 14 working from their offices for only three days a week.

Furthermore, the governor specified that employees on levels 15 to 17 are expected to report to their offices four times a week, indicating a tailored approach to different grade levels within the civil service.

This policy adjustment is poised to revolutionize the work environment for public sector workers in Nigeria’s commercial hub, aiming to improve productivity and work satisfaction among the state’s workforce.

The decision to adopt a more flexible work schedule reflects the Lagos State Government’s commitment to adopting innovative work practices that accommodate the diverse needs of its employees.

By reducing the number of days employees are required to be physically present at the office, the state government anticipates a range of benefits, including reduced traffic congestion, lower commuting costs for workers, and a more relaxed work atmosphere.

The Governor said, “From next week, we are working out a plan where civil servants from level 1 to 14 will come to the office maximum three times in a week.

“Not that all forms of government will be shut down. It will be calendarised and scheduled. Those on level 15 to 17 will miss work for one day.”