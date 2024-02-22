Hardship: Some People Calling For Coup In Nigeria – CDS Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed that some persons are calling for a military coup in Nigeria amidst the economic hardship the country is passing through.

Musa, who described such persons as enemies of the country, however, gave assurances that a coup would not happen in Nigeria.

Instead, he disclosed that the military would go after such persons advocating for a coup in Nigeria and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

The CDS made this submission on Wednesday shortly after he inaugurated the main entrance of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Officers Transit Accommodation, at the Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He reiterated the commitment of the military to its constitutional duties of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and further pledged the commitment of the Armed Forces to protecting Nigeria’s democracy.

According to the CDS: “Whoever is making that call (coup) does not love Nigeria. We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy.

“We all want democracy and we do better under democracy. And so we will continue to support democracy. And any of those ones that are calling for anything other than Democracy are evil people and I think they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“And they should be very careful because the law will come after them. We can see that with democracy a lot of things are happening in Nigeria. Yes we are going through trying periods, I mean in life nothing is hundred percent.”

Musa said the federal government is focused on addressing the current economic and other challenges across the country and therefore appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience.

He said: “Everybody goes through a trying period in life, and it is what you do with them. You can see the government putting efforts to ensure that we come out better.

“And it is when you go through difficulties and come out better you will really appreciate what it is to build a nation. And so we are going through our trying period, but I can assure Nigerians that it will get better.

“All we need is all of us to put our hands together to ensure that we defeat those enemies of the government, those enemies of this country that don’t want us to succeed.

“We will surely succeed and the Armed Forces are here to support the Government in ensuring that we develop, we succeed and to see that there is peace in Nigeria.”