VIDEO: Tinubu Hosts ECOWAS Judicial Council Delegation In Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, hosted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Judicial Council delegation at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president received the council delegation led by its Chairman and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Naija News reports that the Council had a two-day statutory meeting in Abuja, which began on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, CJN Ariwoola, said the body would continue to play a vital role towards ensuring a more just, peaceful and integrated West Africa.

The CJN also advocated for the unification of laws within the ECOWAS region.

Also speaking at the event, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, asked the ECOWAS court to refrain from issuing unenforceable orders and judgments.

Fagbemi said it is important for the regional court to pay attention to the peculiarities of member states.

He described some of the judgments delivered by the ECOWAS court as “practically incapable of enforcement”.

Fagbemi said there is a “dire need to promote and deepen alternative dispute resolution measures within the region”.