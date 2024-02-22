Dollar Will Crash Against Naira In Less Than A Month – Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has boastfully declared that the Dollar will crash against Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, a month from now.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting at the Cultural Center, Kuto Abeokuta, on Thursday, Abiodun said that the Naira will overpower the Dollar soon due to the prevailing economic difficulties in the nation.

He mentioned that this prediction was made following President Bola Tinubu’s urgent meeting with the governors, emphasizing that the Federal Government is fully cognizant of the issues at hand and is prepared to tackle them decisively.

“I can assure you that the Dollar will crash down in less than a month. The meeting we had with the President is very assuring, and now we know that there are saboteurs in the economy, but their aim will not succeed.

“In light of the current situation, we have made the decision to provide our citizens with essential food items such as rice, garri, and beans. I have arranged for nearly 100 trailers of rice to be delivered, with offloading beginning tomorrow.

“To ensure fair distribution, we have decided that the elderly and vulnerable will receive the rice free of charge, while others will be able to purchase it at the original price before the increase in the value of the Dollar. This will allow us to sustain the initiative until the dollar issue is resolved,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun announced that the State would ensure the distribution of food relief packages, consisting of rice and other essential food items, to approximately 300,000 households.

In order to address the accumulated deductions, the government, he said, will initiate the process of settling them.

As a first step, the government, he said, have decided to allocate N500 million per month towards clearing the outstanding deductions, stating that it is important to highlight that the government has consistently provided a transport allowance of N10,000 to all civil servants for the past 8 months.

“This brings our total immediate interventions as a responsible State Government to about N5 billion across all sectors of the State economy,” the Ogun State governor stated.

He emphasized that his administration would be attentive to the difficulties experienced by the citizens, expressing gratitude for their resilience, tolerance, and cooperation.