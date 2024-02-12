Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 12th February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 12th February 2024.

Former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has pleaded with Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the economic crisis in the country.

Sanusi insisted that it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the situation in Nigeria.

He accused the immediate past administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of managing the country badly.

He averred that Buhari’s administration ignored his advice on how to take Nigeria out of its economic woes.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor stated this during a virtual religious event on Sunday, February 11.

He said Nigerians expecting him to speak about the country’s economic hardship deliberately wanted him to oppose the president.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has disclosed that organized labour may have no choice but to demand one million naira as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, the NLC president argued that when they were considering two hundred thousand naira (₦200,000) as the minimum wage, the exchange rate stood at about ₦800/$1, but that is no longer the case.

He said if the value of the naira continues to depreciate and inflation continues to bite harder, then the NLC would be left with no other choice than to demand one million naira as the new minimum wage.

According to Ajaero, the demand of labour is based on what is happening in the society. He added that labour’s demand will be based on the cost of living index.

Speaking further, the NLC president said the new minimum wage committee should have been inaugurated by the federal government at least six months before the current national minimum wage expires, but that wasn’t the case.

Legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, has stressed the need for President Bola Tinubu to seek debt relief for Nigeria from the country’s international creditors.

He emphasized the need to seek a reduction in the interest of the loan and the loan itself in order to save Nigeria’s economy from collapse.

Recalling how former President Olusegun Obasanjo got debt relief for Nigeria, Babalola said it is time to call Obasanjo to advise the Tinubu government on how to get it done.

Speaking on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti during the 6th Induction Ceremony of the 2023 graduating set of the College of Medical and Health Sciences of ABUAD, Babalola, if Nigeria does not seek debt relief, the country’s economy may be crippled with the way things are going.

The legal luminary also lamented that the loans accrued by the government have unfortunately been embezzled by some private individuals.

He emphasized that the sorry state of the economy and the frustration of the people are responsible for the protests across some major cities in the country.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate establishment of a military barrack in Plateau State following the incessant attacks on residents of the North Central state.

Recall that unknown gunmen attacked Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state, which resulted in the loss of over 200 lives and the destruction of hundreds of properties.

According to The Nation, the military base will be located in Miller Farm (Gada Biyu) in the Mbar District of Bokkos local government area.

The newspaper said President Tinubu had directed the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, to coordinate the set up of the barrack to address the security challenges facing the region.

Once operational, the base will swiftly intervene to address the relentless attacks and killings in Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and neighbouring Nasarawa state.

This initiative is especially crucial following the simultaneous sacking of certain communities, widespread looting, and loss of life on Christmas Eve of 2023 in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

A former National Vice Chairman (Northwest) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has shared his concerns over the economic situation in the country.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to sit up and re-evaluate some of the policy decisions he has taken in the past 10 months.

He stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja and titled ‘Heartbreaking Reflections.’

Lukman noted that rather than giving life to its campaign promises, the APC-led administration has only succeeded in changing all its promises to the consternation of Nigerians.

“Since 2015, as a party, we raised the expectations of Nigerians. We promised to change Nigerian politics but since winning the 2015 elections, we have only succeeded in changing all our promises to the disappointment of Nigerians”, he stated.

Lukman claimed that many of those elected into power are behaving worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lukman added that many APC leaders who were in the frontline of the struggles against military rule and against the PDP, are today very comfortable and are behaving like emperors and tyrants.

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, met with a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the meeting, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of spiritual endeavours in nation-building, underscoring his administration’s commitment to supporting religious activities.

The President also disclosed the determination of his administration to achieve food sufficiency for Nigeria.

A statement released by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale added that Tinubu underscored the resolve of his administration in revolutionizing agriculture to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of agricultural products.

The president also told the delegation that his administration will support plans and efforts to give ease and succour to Hajj pilgrims.

He highlighted the need for collaboration between political and spiritual leaders to advance the nation’s interests and promote unity among the people.

On agriculture, the President outlined plans to bolster agricultural productivity through various initiatives, including the expansion of farmlands, the provision of low-interest loans to farmers, and significant investments in irrigation infrastructure.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejere Adeboye, has said the problems facing Nigeria are spiritual.

The clergyman stated this on Sunday while visiting the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

He stated that Nigeria needed urgent spiritual help to overcome the challenges confronting the nation.

According to Adeboye, the challenges facing the country were more than political, but problems that required spiritual solutions.

He, however, expressed hope that the problems would not last forever and things would soon be better.

According to him, his tour of Nigeria, which brought him to Kaduna, was not just to organise crusades and pray for the people and Nigeria, but an opportunity to gather people together to let them know that, tomorrow is going to be alright if Nigerians can be a little more patient with God.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly scheduled to depart Nigeria on Monday on a one-day trip to Senegal.

Sources reveal that President Tinubu is expected to meet with President Macky Sall over that country’s political issues.

Official sources told Western Post that barring any last-minute change, Tinubu will be in that country to discuss with President Sall.

Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, will, during the meeting, pressure President Sall to respect the constitution of that country and avoid plunging Senegal into a sustained crisis.

President Tinubu is expected back in Nigeria on Monday after the meeting.

The Lagos State Government has ordered officials of the state Environmental Safety Corps, popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), alongside other agencies, to arrest anyone crossing the highway.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this via his X handle on Sunday.

He described crossing major highways in the state by pedestrians as an offence, adding that any defaulter caught will be arrested and prosecuted.

The commissioner further urged residents to make use of pedestrian bridges.

The United Kingdom Minister for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, has arrived in Nigeria to begin a 3-day visit to deepen the UK-Nigeria partnership.

The Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer at the UK High Commission in Nigeria, Ndidiamaka Eze, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday

Eze said Badenoch’s visit will take forward ongoing efforts by both countries to boost the UK-Nigeria trade relationship and unlock new investment opportunities.

He stated that the minister’s visit follows the former Foreign Secretary’s visit to Nigeria in August 2023, and last week’s UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Talks in Abuja.

Eze said while in Nigeria, Badenoch and the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Helen Grant, will have meetings with the Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governors as well as British and Nigerian business leaders and investors.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.