Why NLC May Demand N1 Million As New Minimum Wage – Joe Ajaero Reveals

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has disclosed that organized labour may have no choice but to demand one million naira as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, the NLC president argued that when they were considering two hundred thousand naira (₦200,000) as the minimum wage, the exchange rate stood at about ₦800/$1, but that is no longer the case.

He said if the value of the naira continues to depreciate and inflation continues to bite harder, then the NLC would be left with no other choice than to demand one million naira as the new minimum wage.

According to Ajaero, the demand of labour is based on what is happening in the society. He added that labour’s demand will be based on the cost of living index.

Speaking further, the NLC president said the new minimum wage committee should have been inaugurated by the federal government at least six months before the current national minimum wage expires, but that wasn’t the case.

He revealed that even after the committee was inaugurated, they have not sat for meetings, meaning they may not have more than a month to deliberate and agree on a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

See the video.