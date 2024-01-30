Just In: FG Inaugurates New Minimum Wage Committee (Photo)

The federal government of Nigeria on Tuesday, inaugurated a 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage with a mandate to recommend a new National Minimum Wage for the Country.

The committee was inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the council chamber of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

While inaugurating the committee, Shettima charged the members to consider the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and work to alleviate the suffering of the people.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the thirty-seven-member Committee is chaired by a former Head of Service of the Federation, Bukar Goni Aji.

The Vice President urged collective bargaining in good faith, emphasizing contract adherence and encouraging consultations outside the committee.

He further urged committee members to promptly reach a resolution and submit their reports.

