Full List: FG Releases Names Of New Minimum Wage Committee Members, Fixes Date For Inauguration

The federal government has announced the list of members of the new minimum wage committee, which will recommend a new national minimum wage for the country.

Naija News reports the 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage is headed by a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, which was signed by Director, Information, Segun Imohiosen, the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 30th January, 2024.

The statement added that members should be early to process their clearance at the Security Gate and should be seated at the Council Chamber by 11.30 am ahead of the inauguration scheduled to hold by 12:00 noon at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja

The planned inauguration of the Committee is sequel to the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Membership of the Committee, which cuts across Federal Government, State Government, Private Sector and Organised Labour are as follows:

From the Federal Government, the members include Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Representing Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment); Mr. Wale Edun, Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy;Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Hon. Minister of Budget Economic Planning; Dr. (Mrs) Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO. OSGF and Ekpo Nta, Esq, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC – Member/Secretary.

Also from the State Government, Alh. Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State- representative from North Central; Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State- representative from North East; Alh. Umar Dikko Radda, Governor Katsina State- representative from North West;Prof. Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State- representative from the South East; Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State- representative from South West; Mr. Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State- representative from South South.

From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)- Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Mr. Chuma Nwankwo; Mr. Thompson Akpabio with also members from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA)include Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, National President; Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President and Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.

The membership from the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) are Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima, President & Chairman of Council; Hon. Theophilus Nnorom Okwuchukwu, Private Sector representative;Dr. Muhammed Nura Bello, Zonal Vice President, North West and also from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are

Mrs. Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries;Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni, Director-General, MAN; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

From the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, President, NLC; Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni; Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale; Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji; Comrade Benjamin Anthony and Prof. Theophilius Ndukuba.

Also, membership from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) include Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, PhD, Deputy President I, TUC; Comrade Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, Deputy President II;Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, Deputy President. III; Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, Secretary-General and Comrade Hafusatu Shuaib, Chairperson Women Comm.

Naija News reports that the current N30,000 minimum wage, which was signed into law during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, would expire on April 18, 2024.