New Minimum Wage Committee Holds First Meeting

The 37 man National Minimum Wage Committee has held its first meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was held shortly after the committee was inaugurated on Tuesday, 30th January, by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the council chamber of the Aso Rock Villa.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the committee’s first meeting in a short statement via his X account in which he reacted to the inauguration of the committee by Vice President Shettima.

According to him, the committee held their first meeting at the State House Banquet Hall.

The presidential aide also commended Tinubu for fulfilling his promise of setting up the new minimum wage committee.

He wrote: “Promise kept: Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurates the 37-man National Minimum Wage Committee in Abuja. The committee members, among whom are six governors, held their first meeting at the State House Banquet Hall.”

As earlier reported by Naija News, membership of the Committee, which cuts across Federal Government, State Government, Private Sector and Organised Labour are as follows:

From the Federal Government, the members include Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Hon. Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Representing Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment); Mr. Wale Edun, Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy;Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Hon. Minister of Budget Economic Planning; Dr. (Mrs) Yemi Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, GSO. OSGF and Ekpo Nta, Esq, Chairman/CEO, NSIWC – Member/Secretary.

Also from the State Government, Alh. Mohammed Umar Bago, Governor, Niger State- representative from North Central; Sen. Bala Mohammed, Governor Bauchi State- representative from North East; Alh. Umar Dikko Radda, Governor Katsina State- representative from North West;Prof. Charles Soludo, Governor, Anambra State- representative from the South East; Sen. Ademola Adeleke, Governor, Osun State- representative from South West; Mr. Otu Bassey Edet, Governor, Cross River State- representative from South South.

From the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)- Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General, NECA; Mr. Chuma Nwankwo; Mr. Thompson Akpabio with also members from the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA)include Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole, National President; Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Rabiu, National Vice President and Chief Humphrey Ngonadi (NPOM), National Life President.

The membership from the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME) are Dr. Abdulrashid Yerima, President & Chairman of Council; Hon. Theophilus Nnorom Okwuchukwu, Private Sector representative;Dr. Muhammed Nura Bello, Zonal Vice President, North West and also from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are

Mrs. Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries;Segun Ajayi-Kadir, mni, Director-General, MAN; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Managing Director, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

From the organised labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero, President, NLC; Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, mni; Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale; Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji; Comrade Benjamin Anthony and Prof. Theophilius Ndukuba.

Also, membership from the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) include Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo, President, TUC; Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, PhD, Deputy President I, TUC; Comrade Kayode Surajudeen Alakija, Deputy President II;Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, Deputy President. III; Comrade Nuhu A. Toro, Secretary-General and Comrade Hafusatu Shuaib, Chairperson Women Comm.