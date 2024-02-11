Nigerian Born-UK Minister, Kemi Badenoch Arrives Nigeria On Working Visit

The United Kingdom Minister for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, has arrived in Nigeria to begin a 3-day visit to deepen the UK-Nigeria partnership.

The Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer at the UK High Commission in Nigeria, Ndidiamaka Eze, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday

Eze said Badenoch’s visit will take forward ongoing efforts by both countries to boost the UK-Nigeria trade relationship and unlock new investment opportunities.

He stated that the minister’s visit follows the former Foreign Secretary’s visit to Nigeria in August 2023, and last week’s UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Talks in Abuja.

Eze said while in Nigeria, Badenoch and the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Helen Grant, will have meetings with the Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governors as well as British and Nigerian business leaders and investors.

The statement reads: “Through these meetings, she will explore current and potential investment and trade activities from education to infrastructure and energy projects, with the potential to create thousands of jobs.

“Minister Badenoch will look to further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership, remove barriers to trade and investment, grow business between the two countries, and ensure the City of London’s enabling role for international business is more accessible to Nigeria.”

Commenting on Badenoch’s visit to Nigeria, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said the UK is committed to helping Nigeria unlock new investment opportunities.

He said: “Nigeria is one of the UK’s most important partners in Africa. We are committed to helping Nigeria unlock new investment opportunities, supporting more UK and international investment through the City of London, and thereby creating jobs in both our countries.

“Recent big and bold reforms by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Central Bank are boosting optimism amongst international investors that the country is on the right path and are creating the conditions for growth.”