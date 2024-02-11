Insecurity: Tinubu Approves Establishment Of Military Base In Plateau

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate establishment of a military barrack in Plateau State following the incessant attacks on residents of the North Central state.

Recall that unknown gunmen attacked Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state, which resulted in the loss of over 200 lives and the destruction of hundreds of properties.

According to The Nation, the military base will be located in Miller Farm (Gada Biyu) in the Mbar District of Bokkos local government area.

The newspaper said President Tinubu had directed the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, to coordinate the set up of the barrack to address the security challenges facing the region.

Once operational, the base will swiftly intervene to address the relentless attacks and killings in Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and neighbouring Nasarawa state.

This initiative is especially crucial following the simultaneous sacking of certain communities, widespread looting, and loss of life on Christmas Eve of 2023 in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

Naija News understands that the former Governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye, had made efforts to facilitate the establishment of the Barracks to halt the continuous attacks on residents.