Christmas Eve Killings: Corpses Litter Plateau Communities 12 Days After Terror Attacks

Twelve days post-Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen that forced residents to flee Plateau communities in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Areas, leaving over 150 dead, the impacted areas remain deserted.

Naija News previously reported that the violence, which had been persisting in Plateau State, escalated during the Christmas Eve incident when gunmen targeted more than 25 communities, leading to the tragic loss of over 150 lives.

In addition to the loss of lives, the gunmen set fire to numerous houses and properties valued in millions of naira, leading to the displacement of over 10,000 individuals.

Among the communities targeted were Mangur village, Mbar, Tangur, Bokkos Central, Butura, and Mushere.

During a visit by The PUNCH correspondent to the impacted communities, including Matellem village, Dung village, Yelwa village, and Ngyong, it was noted that the villages were entirely abandoned. Furthermore, there was an absence of any security presence in these affected communities.

In the Mbar community, where a pastor, his wife, and four children were reportedly among the victims of the attack, Saturday PUNCH observed the grim aftermath.

The charred remains of other residents burned beyond recognition and were scattered on the floors of their incinerated houses in the community.

A peace advocate, Gideon ParaMallam, conveyed his apprehension about the extensive destruction in the Bokkos communities during a visit on Friday with his Peace Foundation team to express sympathy.

In addition to expressing concern, ParaMallam visited internally displaced persons who had sought refuge in various places, including the COCIN Church in Bokkos, and provided them with relief materials as a gesture of support.

Speaking with journalists, ParaMallam said, “We have come here to Bokkos, and we have seen and heard from the people. The attacks in Bokkos villages have been very devastating. The loss of lives and the degrading and the degrading of human dignity has been very painful. Our peace foundation came to make a call for peace to appeal to the people of Bokkos for restraints.

“We have also come to see things for ourselves so that we can promote the cry for Justice for the people of Bokkos. Our peace foundation believes in peace-building that is predicated on Justice.

“That useless narrative that goes around that makes it look as if it is Bokkos people who have been fighting and killing themselves is a complete fallacy and a lie. Bokkos People are not killing themselves.

“We have talked with them and heard from them, and I believe that our visit will not only throw more light on what Bokkos people have gone through but also encourage Nigerians to rise in unison to condemn the terrorism that took place on Christmas Eve and right after that. The only way to bring peace to Bokkos Communities is to return them back to their communities.”