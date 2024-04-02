Angry Protesters Set Fire On Farmer’s House In Plateau

Advertisement

Angry youths in the Angwa Rukuba-Etoo Baba community of Plateau State‘s Jos area set fire to a farmer’s house on Tuesday morning.

Naija News gathered that the enraged youths extended their actions to the farmer’s poultry farm nearby, stealing his birds before setting the farm alight.

A resident of the community, Janet Haruna, confirmed the incident to PUNCH Online in Jos on Tuesday.

She stated that the youths’ actions ensued after the alleged killing of a security guard reportedly employed by the farmer.

Haruna said, “We need help in our Angwa Rukuba-Etoo Baba community in Jos North LGA because some angry youths have just set the house of a farmer on fire.

“The fire has just burnt the house, including the cars packed in the farmer’s compound, and it has just spread to another building belonging to his neighbour.

“From what I heard, the youth were angry because a security man working for the farmer was killed after he was accused of stealing some eggs from his poultry farm.

“It was the farmer’s son who was alleged to have killed the security guard at the poultry farm. The son, who had been suspecting the security guard of stealing, was said to have caught him red-handed and started beating him; in the process, the security guard collapsed and died; then the youth came to their family house and set it ablaze. The corpse of the security guard has been evacuated to the hospital.”

The state fire service intervened to contain the fire’s spread in the community, and security forces were deployed to prevent additional chaos. The state police command’s spokesperson directed inquiries to the Divisional Police Officer handling the matter.