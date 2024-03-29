Fuel Scarcity Hits Jos As Marketers Clash With Gov’t Officials

Advertisement

Motorists in Jos, Plateau State capital, have been left stranded and currently facing a petrol scarcity following a conflict between marketers and state government officials.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that an argument ensued today between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the National Transport Owners Association (NARTO), and the State task force on traffic regulations.

It was gathered that state citizens, most especially motorists, recently discovered that filling stations were not dispensing petrol.

Upon inquiry, it was discovered that NUPENG and NARTO had instructed their members to close their stations to motorists because of their conflict with the Plateau government.

The state task force is said to be implementing regulations that restrict the movement of trucks and articulated vehicles into Jos city. These vehicles are only allowed to operate between 9 pm and 6 am.

The state task force is said to have been given the authority to impound any such vehicles found operating during the daytime.

In a recent incident, the state task force impounded two trucks carrying petrol within the Jos metropolis during restricted hours. According to the state traffic regulation laws, any truck found violating the law must pay a penalty of N500,000.00 before it can be released.

Commenting on the development, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Musa Ashom, who is also a member of the task force, said, “Yes, we impounded two petrol trucks, and they have to pay the penalty.

“The task force has even given concessions to Petrol tankers because they render essential services to society. We consulted them and told them they could bring their product during the day, and we would attach one of our members to the tanker to take them to the point where they would be discharging the fuel.”

“But from their action so far, the Petrol tankers do not want any restrictions to their movement. On our own side as a government, we can’t allow a lawless society. We have a traffic law and it must be respected by all stakeholders”

“The Government is appealing to motorists to be patient with us as we look for ways to resolve the issue soon. The government will never fold its arm and allow lawbreakers to hold the general public to ransom,” Ashom told Daily Trust.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the National Transport Owners Association (NARTO), Plateau state, told reporters that he ordered all petrol stations in the state not to sell until the issues were resolved.

He said, “As we speak, we are talking with the government to get the issues resolved.”