Latest Fuel Scarcity Disrupting Academic Activities – NANS Hits NNPCL Threatens To Move For Kyari’s Removal

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the ongoing fuel scarcity affecting several parts of Nigeria, calling it unacceptable and a significant burden amid the country’s challenging economic climate.

Naija News reports that in a statement released by Comrade Akinteye Afeez, the Senate President of NANS, the student body expressed dismay over the deteriorating fuel supply, which continues under the oversight of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

“The recent episodes mark the worst fuel crisis in recent memory, severely disrupting daily life and academic activities,” Afeez stated.

The criticism comes at a time when President Bola Tinubu, who also oversees the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, are under increasing scrutiny for their roles in the crisis.

According to NANS, the persistent fuel shortages and the resultant impact on electricity supply and general living costs are forcing students and the general populace to endure severe hardships.

“Nigerian students have never witnessed such prolonged shortages and disruptions to fuel supply, and we refuse to accept this as the new normal,”Afeez said.

He further emphasized the urgency for NNPCL to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in fuel distribution across the nation.

The students’ union has issued a stark ultimatum to the NNPCL leadership, particularly targeting Kyari.

“If Mele Kyari fails to take decisive action to resolve the fuel crisis, we call for his resignation or removal from office,” Afeez said.

The statement also hinted at the possibility of mass protests, underscoring the students’ readiness to escalate their grievances if immediate improvements are not observed.

“Immediate action from the NNPCL is essential to restore stability and ensure the efficient distribution of fuel. Bottlenecks and inefficiencies in the supply chain must be addressed without delay,” the statement added.