Northern Coalition Asks Tinubu, NASS To Immediately End Fuel Scarcity Problem

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has issued a strong call to the Presidency and the National Assembly, urging immediate collaboration to address the ongoing crises of fuel scarcity and the recent surge in electricity tariffs that have deeply impacted Nigerians across the country.

Naija News reports that in a statement released by the National Coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the group expressed grave concerns over the debilitating effects of these crises on the populace.

The statement highlighted the severe hardships caused by persistent fuel scarcity, which is characterized by long queues at fuel stations, escalating transportation costs, and widespread suffering.

Charanchi stated, “We are outraged at the failure of the relevant authorities to address this critical issue that directly affects millions of ordinary Nigerians.”

He noted the inaction has led to fuel prices soaring above ₦1000 per liter, causing a drastic increase in the prices of goods and services.

Furthermore, the statement pointed out the risks of continued inaction, “If this situation is not addressed urgently, it could lead to further impoverishment and destitution of the already dejected Nigerians; thus, the CNG demands that the Executive and the Legislative arms need to understand the implications of fuel scarcity on national security and the economy.”

The group also tackled the recent electricity tariff hike, which has seen rates soar to ₦225 per unit, a significant jump from the previous ₦68.

This increase comes despite directives from the National Assembly to revert to the old rates, a directive flouted by the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The CNG described the situation as a manifestation of corruption and inefficiency within the sectors, exacerbated by government inaction and mismanagement.

They called on President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action, suggesting, “The President must note that perennial power outage and acute fuel scarcity have caused immense suffering and hardship for Nigeria and Nigerians, affecting their wellbeing, livelihoods, and economic stability as many compatriots can no longer afford basic necessities of life.”