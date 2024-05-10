Details Emerge As 40 Lawamkers May Lose Seat At National Assembly

A non-governmental organization, identified as the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners (ALDRAP), has initiated a court process seeking an order to compel 40 Nigerian lawmakers to vacate their seats at the National Assembly.

The group argued that it is wrong for the lawmakers in question to hold concurrent membership of the National Assembly and ECOWAS Parliament as well as the Pan-African Parliament and be receiving emoluments from them all.

Naija News understands the organization had earlier called on the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to declare the seats of the affected lawmakers vacant for belonging to multiple parliaments at the same time.

The body went ahead to serve a pre-action notice on the Senate President and copied the Clerk of the National Assembly, indicating its readiness to seek judicial redress if the call was not heeded.

The body, in the letter dated April 8, signed by its Secretary, Tonye Clinton Jaja, warned that in the event that the Senate President fails to comply with its request within seven working days from the date of the letter, it shall commence a lawsuit to seek the interpretation of a court of law.

The group insisted that the practice of serving both parliaments violates Section 68(1) of the 1999 Constitution and Article 18, Supplementary Act of the ECOWAS Parliament, 2017, which prohibits a serving member of a parliament from serving with it and collecting emoluments.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, ALDRAP asks the court to determine whether, having regard to Section 68 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), any member of the National Assembly who wishes to take a seat at the ECOWAS Parliament and/or the Pan-African Parliament, ought to first resign from the National Assembly.

“In the alternative: whether having regard to Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), the provisions of the ECOWAS Parliament legislation, which allocates 35 seats to Nigeria, has not yet become legally operative within Nigeria considering that both the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly have not subjected the said parliament to the legislative procedure prescribed under Section 12,” the suit read.

They prayed the court to make a “Declaration that the 5th defendant (Clerk of the National Assembly) shall immediately discontinue the payment of salaries and all forms of remuneration to all 40 lawmakers who were recently inaugurated as either members of the 6th Assembly of the ECOWAS Parliament and/or the Pan-African Parliament.”

It also prayed for an order directing the Clerk of the National Assembly to immediately discontinue the payment of salaries and all forms of remuneration to all the 40 lawmakers who were recently inaugurated as either members of the 6th assembly of the ECOWAS Parliament and/or the Pan-African Parliament.

The group, in the same vein, asks the court to order the 6th defendant (INEC) to immediately conduct bye-elections within 30 days from the date of the vacancy to fill all 40 vacant seats at the National Assembly.

Naija News recalls over thirty members of the National Assembly were, in April, inaugurated as members of the ECOWAS parliament.