Nigerian Nurses Protest At National Assembly Over Harsh Verification Guidelines

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has urged the National Assembly to intervene and halt the new verification exercise by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), citing violations of their fundamental rights.

The council had in a circular recently revised the guidelines for requesting verification of certificate for nurses and midwives.

Naija News reports that the circular distributed by the NMCN Registrar, on February 7, 2024, has generated diverse reactions among stakeholders.

The controversial circular, among other things, mandates eligible applicants to possess at least two years of post-qualification experience and permanent practising licenses.

It also requires letters of Good Standing from employers and previous nursing training institutions to be sent directly to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria Registrar/CEO.

In response, aggrieved nurses, bearing placards, converged at the main gate of the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Tuesday to protest, demanding the reopening of the verification portal, which they alleged had been closed down by the council.

The nurses maintained that the verification should be concluded within a 48-hour timeframe and stressed that it should be provided free of charge.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Alexis Isioma, a concerned nurse, emphasized that nurses should not be obligated to obtain authorization letters from any senior colleagues or Chief Medical Director (CMD) before engaging in the verification process.

She criticized the new guidelines as harsh, unnecessary, and time-consuming, expressing regret over the missed opportunities for their members resulting from the implementation of these regulations.

The concerned nurse said, “In November a circular was sent out that they have revised the verification rules. They brought new rules stating that a nurse must work for two years before you get verified or further your study especially for those that have scholarships abroad.

“Also, the said verification may take six months and must get a letter of recommendation from our head of department we are working with. Since November till now nobody has been verified because they close down the portal.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on health institutions, Amos Magaji, extended an appeal to the protesters, assuring them that the National Assembly would intervene in the matter.

He vowed to communicate with the relevant authorities to guarantee that their grievances received attention and resolution.