We Have Now Become Worse Than PDP – APC Chieftain Sends Message To Tinubu, Calls For Re-evaluation Of Policies

A former National Vice Chairman (Northwest) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman has shared his concerns over the economic situation in the country.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to sit up and and re-evaluatee some of the policy decisions he has taken in the past 10 months.

He stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja and titled ‘Heartbreaking Reflections.’

Lukman noted that rather than giving life to its campaign promises, the APC-led administration has only succeeded in changing all its promises to the consternation of Nigerians.

“Since 2015, as a party, we raised the expectations of Nigerians. We promised to change Nigerian politics but since winning the 2015 elections, we have only succeeded in changing all our promises to the disappointment of Nigerians”, he stated.

Lukman claimed that many of those elected into power are behaving worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lukman added that many APC leaders who were in the frontline of the struggles against military rule and against the PDP, are today very comfortable and are behaving like emperors and tyrants.

“They impose their decisions on citizens and when citizens criticise them, they hurl insults and abuses in the same way old military regimes responded. The only difference is that cases of arrests and detention are no longer the case.

“The consequence is that notwithstanding the fact that we are in a democracy, we have produced the sad reality whereby the leadership of President Tinubu is becoming more and more insensitive to the plight of citizens. In less than ten months since the assumption of office, prices of practically everything have jerked up,” the APC chieftain said,

Lukman noted that all these are happening because President Tinubu’s government took the bold decision to remove subsidies on petroleum products and float the Naira exchange rate.

Lukman said at this rate, APC under President Tinubu, may have succeeded in turning Nigeria’s democracy into an insensitive party.

“Yesterday’s fighters for democracy who resisted military dictatorship are today’s Godfathers. Being today’s Godfathers, they dispense patronage at will and shift anointment every election cycle. Is that the variant of progressive politics we are producing,” he added.