‘Arrest Anyone Crossing The Highway’ – Lagos Govt Orders KAI, Other Law Enforcement Officials

The Lagos State Government has ordered officials of the state Environmental Safety Corps, popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), alongside other agencies, to arrest anyone crossing the highway.

Naija News reports that the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this via his X handle on Sunday.

He described crossing major highways in the state by pedestrians as an offence, adding that any defaulter caught will be arrested and prosecuted.

The commissioner further urged residents to make use of pedestrian bridges.

He wrote, “Crossing the highway is an offence in Lagos State. Lagos State Government has given a marching order to the #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) Marshall and other law enforcement officials to arrest anyone crossing the highway and then charge them to court immediately.

He wrote, “Please, use the pedestrian bridges across the state.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has read the riot act to motorists who drive vehicles without proper number plates or use covered ones.

The state government warned that such individuals stand the risk of having their vehicles impounded.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi asserted that the Lagos State Government is committed to enhancing and enforcing traffic regulations.

According to Osiyemi, motorists involved in such acts are violating sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law, (TSRL 2018).